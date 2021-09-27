Wing Finance Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $33.43 million and approximately $6.92 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $16.90 or 0.00038792 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00066625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00104177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00141394 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,627.02 or 1.00141798 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,074.04 or 0.07056168 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.55 or 0.00786285 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,103,221 coins and its circulating supply is 1,978,221 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

