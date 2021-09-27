National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.17.

NHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities cut their price target on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist reduced their price target on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors stock opened at $56.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.11. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.91.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.