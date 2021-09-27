TrustVerse (TRV) Hits Market Cap of $7.65 Million

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One TrustVerse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustVerse has a market cap of $7.65 million and approximately $101,240.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00055597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00127181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011971 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00043750 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse (TRV) is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

