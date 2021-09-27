First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $10,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,469,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,199,000 after acquiring an additional 484,845 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,804,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,288,000 after buying an additional 347,700 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,295,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,058,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,246,000 after purchasing an additional 204,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 603,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,245,000 after purchasing an additional 90,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR opened at $50.90 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.91 and a 1-year high of $52.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.37.

