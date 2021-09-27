O Dell Group LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,615 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 12,216.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 2,174,520 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in American Express by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,122,567,000 after buying an additional 938,790 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,866,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 13.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,757,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $814,385,000 after acquiring an additional 698,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, began coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.72.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $175.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.88 and a 200-day moving average of $159.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.