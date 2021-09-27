Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 100 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $10,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total transaction of $3,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,474,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $586.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $625.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $601.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $559.38. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $629.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.