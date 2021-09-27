Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $11,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $307,328,000 after acquiring an additional 26,164 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 149.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,849,000 after acquiring an additional 299,157 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 109.9% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 170.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 13.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 356 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.08.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $439.38 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $314.29 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $431.75 and its 200 day moving average is $406.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,287 shares of company stock worth $37,722,232 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

