Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 3,018 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. Select Medical comprises about 0.6% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Select Medical worth $6,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,738,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $604,881,000 after acquiring an additional 533,692 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,520,000 after acquiring an additional 323,823 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $10,155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,987,000 after acquiring an additional 285,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 11,293.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 273,208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 270,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

NYSE:SEM opened at $35.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.39.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $5,043,337.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $362,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.