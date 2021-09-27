Jennison Associates LLC Sells 95,717 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 987,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,717 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Brunswick worth $98,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BC. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $796,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,249,000 after purchasing an additional 185,830 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at $577,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BC opened at $97.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.84. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $117.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.51.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

