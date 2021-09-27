DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,583 shares during the quarter. DexCom makes up approximately 1.0% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.25% of DexCom worth $104,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DexCom by 140.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in DexCom by 155.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 58.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $560.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $515.81 and a 200-day moving average of $431.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 106.81, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $579.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total transaction of $3,866,031.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total transaction of $1,279,236.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,504.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $23,891,179. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.25.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

