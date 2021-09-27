Bellevue Group AG Has $95.58 Million Stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,519,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.16% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $95,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESPR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $18,182,000. Meditor Group Ltd raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 2,818,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,618,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 405.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 132,369 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,118,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,512,000 after buying an additional 120,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 607,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,043,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

ESPR opened at $11.58 on Monday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESPR shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.64.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

