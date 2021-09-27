Bellevue Group AG Has $70.38 Million Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,101,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,800 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned 2.23% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $70,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $105,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 19.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $18.51 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. The business had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $105,965.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $26,415.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 200,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,778,654.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,482 shares of company stock valued at $837,314. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

