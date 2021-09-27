Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 1,119 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 14.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,813,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $96,112,000 after purchasing an additional 205,717 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 20,494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,573,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $56.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day moving average of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $239.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

