Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Bought by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,941,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,990 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $39,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $9.51 on Monday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $682.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 295,206.97%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRSN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $102,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 21,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $263,250.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,562.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,101 shares of company stock worth $737,912 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

