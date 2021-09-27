NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.78

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

NXE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NexGen Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter worth $908,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,547,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 419,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

