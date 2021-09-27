Intact Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,937.22 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,172.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,870.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,597.57. The company has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.22, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total transaction of $468,581.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,721,179.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMG. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,600.00 target price (up from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,822.86.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

