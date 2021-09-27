Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 25,693 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,213 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 25,693 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,704 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.62.

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $468,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,077 shares of company stock worth $26,327,241. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $171.99 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.24.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.