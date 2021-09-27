YF Link One Day Volume Reaches $556,168.00 (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for about $125.80 or 0.00288773 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, YF Link has traded up 32.1% against the dollar. YF Link has a total market cap of $6.48 million and approximately $556,168.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00055597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00127181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011971 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00043750 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YF Link is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

