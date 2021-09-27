uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.95.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QURE shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $27,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $163,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,988.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,993. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 291.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,340,000 after buying an additional 1,421,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in uniQure by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,394,000 after purchasing an additional 98,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in uniQure by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in uniQure by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,499,000 after purchasing an additional 45,265 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in uniQure by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 25,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

QURE opened at $33.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average is $32.05.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. The company had revenue of $463.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.65 million. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. As a group, analysts expect that uniQure will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

