Jennison Associates LLC Has $89.14 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,107 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $89,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Robbins Farley LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 75.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.05.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $349.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $364.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.06. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $214.83 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $108.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

