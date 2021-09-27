Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,414 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.05% of PepsiCo worth $108,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,302,000 after purchasing an additional 477,978 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,533,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,289,000 after acquiring an additional 605,381 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,356,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,568 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,262,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,451,000 after acquiring an additional 751,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $154.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.87 and its 200 day moving average is $148.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.