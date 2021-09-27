Bellevue Group AG Boosts Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,237,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,900 shares during the quarter. Arvinas accounts for 1.7% of Bellevue Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $172,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Arvinas by 19.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after buying an additional 37,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,110,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,498,000 after buying an additional 109,106 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 441.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 954,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,473,000 after buying an additional 778,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after buying an additional 19,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $88.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.54. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.81.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 17,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,724,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,549,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $123,406.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,355 shares of company stock worth $12,294,800. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

