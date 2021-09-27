Quest Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Quest Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,406 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total value of $11,739,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 101,119 shares of company stock valued at $16,839,782 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $160.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 81.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.78. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. Equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

