Bellevue Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Bellevue Group AG reduced its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,017,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,800 shares during the quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences accounts for 2.9% of Bellevue Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 3.19% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $293,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $94.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.73. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.77 and a 12-month high of $120.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.13.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.47 million. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

