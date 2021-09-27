Quest Investment Management LLC Buys 5,538 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.9% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 6.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 365.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Chegg by 1.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $72.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 18.64 and a quick ratio of 18.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.22. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.80 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

