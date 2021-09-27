Quest Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Quest Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 279,580 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,391,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 233,032 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 70,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $33.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.08. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

