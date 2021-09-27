Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.
Shares of MTL stock opened at C$13.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$8.84 and a 52 week high of C$13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 17.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.00.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$312.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$314.60 million. Analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
