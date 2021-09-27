Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$13.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$8.84 and a 52 week high of C$13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 17.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.00.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$312.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$314.60 million. Analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTL shares. Cormark increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price objective on Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.80.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.