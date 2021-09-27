360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.
In other 360 Capital REIT news, insider David van Aaanholt bought 26,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.94 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,083.80 ($17,917.00). Also, insider Tony Pitt purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.93 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$93,000.00 ($66,428.57).
