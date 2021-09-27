360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

In other 360 Capital REIT news, insider David van Aaanholt bought 26,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.94 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,083.80 ($17,917.00). Also, insider Tony Pitt purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.93 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$93,000.00 ($66,428.57).

About 360 Capital REIT

360 Capital REIT invests across the entire real estate capital stack to take advantage of varying market conditions in order to maximize risk adjusted returns for unit holders. It was formerly known as 360 Capital Total Return Fund. 360 Capital REIT is based in Sydney, Australia.

