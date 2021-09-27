NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$23.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$14.97 and a 52 week high of C$32.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -179.03.

NFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut NFI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. National Bankshares cut shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.80.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

