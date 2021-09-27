The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $209.89 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,318 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.21% of Stryker worth $209,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 50.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK opened at $276.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $196.09 and a 1 year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Northland Securities raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.18.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.