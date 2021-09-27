Quest Investment Management LLC Acquires 22,729 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,984 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,729 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 3.0% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $33,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Facebook by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Facebook by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 2,665.1% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,353 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $435,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $350.19 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $987.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $364.13 and its 200 day moving average is $334.48.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.35.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total transaction of $27,659,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,500,540 shares of company stock worth $903,372,931 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

