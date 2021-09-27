The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,796,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,195 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in State Street were worth $284,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in State Street during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $49,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 314.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth about $122,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STT opened at $85.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $94.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.92.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

