Intact Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,765,000 after buying an additional 3,765,174 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082,775 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 283.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,004 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,663 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,333,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI opened at $73.57 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $76.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.48. The company has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

