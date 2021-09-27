Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,895 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $132.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.82. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $137.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.364 per share. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

