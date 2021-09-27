iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $159.87 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $114.21 and a twelve month high of $164.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

