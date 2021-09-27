Ninety One UK Ltd Increases Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,975 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.38% of STERIS worth $66,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in STERIS by 374.0% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $220.21 on Monday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $165.76 and a twelve month high of $226.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.31 and a 200 day moving average of $205.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 27.88%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

