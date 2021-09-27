Ninety One North America Inc. Has $3.12 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Ninety One North America Inc. reduced its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $5,669,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 21.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 42.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 81.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $92.74 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $75.45 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.81. The firm has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

