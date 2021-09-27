Cloverfields Capital Group LP Has $966,000 Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $768,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $679.64 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $364.58 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $678.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $598.56. The company has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 81.01, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

