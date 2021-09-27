Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Has $20.87 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 8.3% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,671,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,239 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 265.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period.

VUG opened at $303.96 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $217.11 and a 12 month high of $309.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

