Cloverfields Capital Group LP Purchases 7,257 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Nielsen comprises 0.7% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Nielsen during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nielsen during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nielsen by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nielsen by 261.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Nielsen during the 1st quarter worth $56,000.

NYSE NLSN opened at $19.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.44. Nielsen Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average of $24.48.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.07 million. Equities analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

