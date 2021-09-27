Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 2,400 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $9,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,349,154,000 after acquiring an additional 82,512 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EPAM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.00.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total transaction of $778,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,284,034. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM stock opened at $629.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $604.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.89. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.83 and a fifty-two week high of $648.72. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 92.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

