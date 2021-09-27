Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes $712,000 Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 72.7% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,161.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 8,575.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWL stock opened at $48.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.27. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $51.28.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

