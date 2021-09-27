Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $879,000 Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,891,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,014,000 after buying an additional 33,343 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 374.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 19,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,779,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $90.00 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Argus raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.