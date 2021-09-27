Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,312,000 after purchasing an additional 798,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,001,638,000 after purchasing an additional 191,758 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Equifax by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,118,000 after buying an additional 514,795 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in Equifax by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,103,000 after buying an additional 1,220,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equifax by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,397,000 after buying an additional 52,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Truist upped their target price on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.35.

Shares of EFX opened at $265.50 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $279.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.86.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

