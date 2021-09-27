Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,381 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 18.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 414,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,218,000 after acquiring an additional 30,079 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 70.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 134.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 131,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,751 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

NYSE:BK opened at $51.55 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.48. The company has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.