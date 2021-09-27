Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 3,008 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 13,674 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FRT opened at $119.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.69%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.43.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

