Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 166 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Agilent Technologies worth $28,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,901,000 after purchasing an additional 820,171 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $92,838,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 103.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,517,000 after acquiring an additional 708,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,652,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,791,666,000 after acquiring an additional 574,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,023.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 585,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,502,000 after acquiring an additional 533,805 shares during the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on A shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

A opened at $172.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

