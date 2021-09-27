Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Announces $0.95 Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.9488 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $32.87 on Monday. Northland Power has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average is $34.05.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Separately, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.