Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.141 per share on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.
TSE BYD opened at C$239.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$245.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$230.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.13 billion and a PE ratio of 80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$184.84 and a 1 year high of C$256.65.
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$546.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$531.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 5.9499994 earnings per share for the current year.
About Boyd Group Services
Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
