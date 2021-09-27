Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

Plaza Retail REIT has a 52 week low of C$3.98 and a 52 week high of C$5.22.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$29.94 million during the quarter.

